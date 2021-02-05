Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,053.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,787.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,648.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

