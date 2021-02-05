Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,116.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,653.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

