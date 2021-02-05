Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,053.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,787.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

