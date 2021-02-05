AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $252.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.