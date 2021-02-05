AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,590 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.77 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

