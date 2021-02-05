AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

