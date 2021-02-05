AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $241.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.53. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

