AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.65.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $232.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.65. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

