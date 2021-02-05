AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROBO. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter worth $9,009,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 198,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO opened at $67.94 on Friday. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

