AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,034.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

