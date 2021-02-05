AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

