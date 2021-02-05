Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.89 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

