AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALA. Cormark lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.04.

Shares of ALA opened at C$19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.82. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

