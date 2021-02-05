Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ATUSF stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATUSF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

