Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.