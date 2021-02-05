Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Altura Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of CVE ATU opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$18.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Altura Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.34.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

