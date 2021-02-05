Amazon.com, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $12.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $12.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2023 earnings at $89.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,188.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

