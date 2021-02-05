Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $172.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $172.25 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,903.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,188.04. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

