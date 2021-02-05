Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,940.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,860.00 to $3,940.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

