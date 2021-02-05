Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,400.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

