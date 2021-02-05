AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 137,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in AMERCO by 22.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 81.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMERCO by 205.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL stock opened at $495.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $519.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.30 and its 200 day moving average is $392.10.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.