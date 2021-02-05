American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

HOT.UN stock opened at C$3.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24. The company has a market cap of C$251.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$7.17.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

