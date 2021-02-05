American Research & Management Co. Acquires 36 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,188.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

