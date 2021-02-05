American States Water to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for American States Water in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

AWR stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American States Water by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

