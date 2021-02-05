AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

