AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. 5,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.66.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.