AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of AME stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

