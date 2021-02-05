Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

AMGN opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

