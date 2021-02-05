Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.48. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,167,667 shares.

The company has a market cap of £18.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

