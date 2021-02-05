AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP makes up 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AMREP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMREP alerts:

Shares of AXR opened at $9.02 on Friday. AMREP has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.