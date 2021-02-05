Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.70. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,634,312 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

