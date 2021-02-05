Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

