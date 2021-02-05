Analysts Anticipate BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce $131.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.20 million. BeiGene posted sales of $56.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $343.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $768.14 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $811.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $371.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $382.20.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,368,883. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

