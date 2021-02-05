Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,500. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.