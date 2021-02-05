Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.46. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

