Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altabancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altabancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $643.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $191,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and sold 14,000 shares worth $397,275. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

