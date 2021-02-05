Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.00.

AEM stock opened at C$87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total value of C$1,768,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22. Insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

