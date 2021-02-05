Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

