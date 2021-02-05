Analysts Offer Predictions for FireEye, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FireEye by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,689 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,087 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FireEye by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

