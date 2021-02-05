Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Casper Sleep (CSPR)

Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Casper Sleep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Casper Sleep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. "

1/15/2021 – Casper Sleep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $327.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth about $96,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

