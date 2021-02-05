Analysts Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT at $17.20

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRTS opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $910.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 in the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 560,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

