Analysts Set Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Target Price at GBX 53.11

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 52.46 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.70. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64.

Centrica plc (CNA.L) Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.