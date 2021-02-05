Analysts Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after buying an additional 139,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,590,000 after buying an additional 133,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

