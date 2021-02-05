Analysts Set Expectations for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 200.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.