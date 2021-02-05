Analysts Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) PT at $19.61

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $76,766.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,439 shares of company stock worth $7,911,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

