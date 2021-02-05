Analyzing RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and CNA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 1.94 $748.80 million $9.13 17.56 CNA Financial $10.77 billion 1.03 $1.00 billion $3.59 11.35

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. CNA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RenaissanceRe and CNA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17 CNA Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $186.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. CNA Financial has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.22%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CNA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. RenaissanceRe pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNA Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 12.46% 2.44% 0.51% CNA Financial 5.41% 5.75% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

