Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,188.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

