Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.09 million. Antero Resources posted sales of $952.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antero Resources stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.