Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 238,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $849.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.