Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

AIF stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.